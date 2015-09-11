HONG KONG, Sept 11 Hong Kong's securities
regulator on Friday told a city tribunal that a report by
ratings agency Moody's Corp, which raised concerns about
corporate governance at 49 Chinese companies, was "shoddy" and
"unprofessional".
Citing internal Moody's emails, the Securities and Futures
Commission (SFC) said articles such as a 2011 New York Times
report on the "audacity of Chinese frauds" and a report by
research firm Muddy Waters had prompted Moody's to "scrub" the
list of Chinese companies it covered.
"The work was shoddy, unprofessional and done in the manner
that really doesn't befit a reputable rating agency that is
being regulated," SFC counsel Ben Yu said.
(Reporting by Michelle Price; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing
by Clarence Fernandez)