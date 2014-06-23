BUDAPEST, June 23 A Hungarian court ruling on
foreign currency mortgages is negative for Hungary's banks
because they may have to pay some 1 billion euros ($1.36
billion) to their clients as compensation, rating agency Moody's
said in a weekly note on Monday.
Banks in Hungary have overcharged borrowers to some extent
for foreign currency loans, the Supreme Court ruled last Monday,
paving the way for new government measures that could inflict
losses on the bank sector.
"The court ruling is credit negative for Hungarian banks
because it increases the possibility that banks will have to
make compensation payments to mortgage borrowers of around 1
billion euros, or about 11 percent of the banking system's total
capital, according to our initial estimates," Moody's said.
Moody's added that although a solution to the problem of
forex mortgages would impose considerable costs on banks, it
would also reduce the risks of punitive measures by the
government, and help constrain the rise in nonperforming loans.
($1 = 0.7366 Euros)
