Nov 6 Moody's Investors Service has raised its outlook on Hungary's Ba1 sovereign rating to "positive" from "stable", bringing the country within a whisker of regaining the investment-grade status it lost years ago.

The credit rating agency affirmed Hungary's Ba1 rating on Friday. (bit.ly/1iIkCdf)

Fitch Ratings and Standard & Poor's also continue to keep Hungary in sub-investment category. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru and Sandor Peto; Editing by Kirti Pandey)