MILAN Oct 28 A European Central Bank health
check of euro-zone lenders is likely to reveal capital
shortfalls at five Italian banks, raising the possibility they
will need state aid, rating agency Moody's said in a report on
Monday.
Moody's listed Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena,
Banco Popolare, Banca Carige, Banca Popolare
di Milano and Credito Valtellinese as
vulnerable lenders because of a low capital base or weak asset
quality.
It said those banks would find it hard to meet an 8 percent
capital benchmark set by the ECB last week as one of the
requirements for lenders to pass its asset quality review
exercise, due to be carried out over the next year.
"It will be challenging for these banks to close capital
shortfall with private resources, which raises the possibility
of a public intervention and ultimately a bail-in," Moody's
said.
This in turn could be negative for junior bond holders in
these banks, Moody's said, because they might be forced to
shoulder losses arising from recapitalisation needs.
Banks that ask for state aid to boost their capital even as
a precautionary recapitalisation will have to inflict losses on
their junior bondholders under a new rule, dubbed "bail-in",
agreed by the European Union earlier this year.
Monte dei Paschi, Italy's third-biggest bank, received a 4.1
billion euro ($5.7 billion) state bailout earlier this year.
Under a tough restructuring plan requested by the European
Commission, from next year the payment of coupons to investors
holding subordinated bonds will be possible only if the bank
manages to carry out a 2.5 billion euro capital increase due in
2014.
($1 = 0.7250 euros)
