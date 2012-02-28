Feb 28 The parent of Moody's Investors
Service was ordered to defend against a lawsuit claiming that it
retaliated improperly against a former analyst who publicly
called into question its credit ratings for debt securities that
later proved toxic.
U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said the former
analyst, Ilya Eric Kolchinsky, may pursue his claim that Moody's
Corp and its chief executive, Raymond McDaniel, violated
the anti-retaliation provision of the Sarbanes-Oxley corporate
governance law enacted in 2002.
Crotty dismissed several other claims by Kolchinsky,
including defamation and intentional infliction of emotional
distress.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Gary Hill)