Feb 28 The parent of Moody's Investors Service was ordered to defend against a lawsuit claiming that it retaliated improperly against a former analyst who publicly called into question its credit ratings for debt securities that later proved toxic.

U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said the former analyst, Ilya Eric Kolchinsky, may pursue his claim that Moody's Corp and its chief executive, Raymond McDaniel, violated the anti-retaliation provision of the Sarbanes-Oxley corporate governance law enacted in 2002.

Crotty dismissed several other claims by Kolchinsky, including defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Gary Hill)