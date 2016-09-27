BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
SAO PAULO, Sept 27 Refinancing risks cross Latin America seem relatively manageable at this point, Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday, recognizing that volatile global markets and a regional economic downturn are still weighing on efforts to extend maturities and cut borrowing costs.
According to Paloma San Valentin, a managing director for the U.S. and the Americas at the New York-based ratings company, there are tentative signs of renewed appetite for new issuances of sovereign and corporate debt in Latin America. However, it is too early to say whether that demand is sustainable, she said at a Moody's-sponsored event in São Paulo. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by XX)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.