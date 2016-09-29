BUENOS AIRES, Sept 29 Brazil will not obtain an
investment-grade credit rating from Moody's Investors Services
during the current president's term, which ends in 2018, a
Moody's analyst told Reuters, adding that the country's planned
reforms are crucial for earning a stable outlook.
Mauro Leos, a senior vice president in charge of Latin
American credit ratings, also said Mexico's spending cuts would
ensure that the 2017 fiscal deficit is smaller than the current
year's. Next year's growth will be below 3 percent but higher
than the 2 percent in 2016, Leos said in an interview.
(Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Diane Craft)