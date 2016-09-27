BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
SAO PAULO, Sept 27 Latin American economies are likely to face continued pressure on their sovereign ratings in the short term, a senior executive at Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday, signaling limited upside for ratings within the next year or two.
According to Mauro Leos, a senior vice president in charge of Latin American credit ratings for Moody's, the rating momentum for the region has turned negative, in the face of declining commodity prices, increased political turmoil and meager growth. The current distribution of ratings reflects the economic reality across the region, Leos said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.