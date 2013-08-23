Aug 23 Moody's Corp, the parent of
Moody's Investors Service, has won the dismissal of a securities
fraud lawsuit accusing it of misleading shareholders by making
false statements about the independence and objectivity of its
credit ratings.
In a decision made public on Friday, U.S. District Judge
George Daniels in Manhattan said the shareholders failed to show
a sufficient link between the alleged misstatements and declines
in its share price during 2006 and 2007.
The lawsuit accused Moody's of inflating its share price by
making statements in its code of conduct, regulatory filings and
to the press that concealed conflicts of interest in how it
rated structured finance securities. It said the share price
suffered declines as problems with the ratings began to surface.