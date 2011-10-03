LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - British retailer Wm Morrison is in the early stages of preparing a GBP3bn EMTN programme, a source close to the matter said on Monday, giving it more flexibility to borrow in the bond market.

Barclays is arranging the programme, alongside BNP Paribas, HSBC, Lloyds, Mitsubishi UFJ, RBS, Santander and SMBC Nikko as dealers. Morrisons is Britain's fourth-biggest grocer behind J Sainsbury, Wal Mart's Asda and market leader Tesco.

Morrisons was not immediately available for comment.

Moody's on Friday assigned a provisional (P)A3/(P)Prime-2 ratings to the programme, and a A3/Prime-2 rating to the company, citing low business and cash flow volatility of its grocery business and a steady increase in profitability over the past few years.

Moody's outlook on the ratings is stable, based on expectations that the company will continue to generate a steady stream of cash flows, supported by its stable grocery retail operations.

Last month, Morrisons beat forecasts to report an 8% rise in first-half profits, as a focus on fresh foods, low prices and promotions helped it win custom from bigger rivals in a tough consumer environment.

Morrisons produces more of its own fresh foods than any of its rivals, and employs more specialist butchers, bakers and fishmongers.

Moody's also said that the ratings factor in the challenging consumer environment in the UK -- Morrisons' sole market -- where competition is intense. (Reporting By Josie Cox)