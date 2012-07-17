BRIEF-Logiq Asset Management announces plans to terminate fund
Feb 17 Macquarie Emerging Markets Infrastructure Income Fund:
July 17 Moody's Investors Service put Pennsylvania's higher education system on review for a possible downgrade on Tuesday over concerns about enrollment challenges and the state's own credit rating.
On Monday, Moody's cut the state's credit rating to Aa2 from Aa1.
About $942 million of outstanding debt from the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education is affected. Privatized student housing is not included in the review. (Reporting By Hilary Russ; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Feb 17 Macquarie Emerging Markets Infrastructure Income Fund:
* Parkway agrees to sell 49pct interest in Houston Greenway Portfolio
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------