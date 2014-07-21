(Adds details, background)
July 21 Moody's Investors Service downgraded its
rating on Pennsylvania debt to Aa3 from Aa2 on Monday, the third
consecutive year that a new state budget has prompted a credit
cut.
Moody's cited underperforming revenues and the continued use
of one-time measures in its latest downgrade. After wrestling
with lawmakers over public pensions and cutting millions of
dollars through line-item vetoes, Pennsylvania Governor Tom
Corbett didn't sign the 2015 budget until more than a week after
the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.
The state has about $50 billion of unfunded long-term
pension liabilities. About 63 cents of every new dollar of state
revenue goes to pay pension costs, Corbett, a Republican, has
said.
In order to close a deficit of about $1.5 billion without
raising taxes, the state's Republican-run legislature passed a
spending plan that included one-time transfers of money from
dedicated funds, such as one that helps volunteer fire companies
purchase equipment.
Growing pension liabilities, coupled with modest economic
growth, will limit Pennsylvania's ability to regain structural
balance in the near term, Moody's said. (bit.ly/1u8mG2C)
Moody's action affects about $13 billion of outstanding
general obligation and related bonds, as well as ratings
assigned through the state's intercept programs. The outlook is
stable.
Last July, Fitch Ratings sliced its rating on Pennsylvania
to AA from AA-plus. And in July 2012, Moody's lowered its
rating, then Aa1, down to Aa2.
The governor's office did not immediately respond to a
request for comment on Monday's downgrade.
(Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Additional reporting By
Anjali Rao Koppala; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Bernard
Orr)