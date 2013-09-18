MILAN, Sept 18 Rating agency Moody's downgraded
Banca Popolare di Milano and Banca Carige on
Wednesday, underlining the challenges Italian mid-sized lenders
are facing to strengthen their capital before falling under the
European Central Bank's supervision next year.
The agency cut Popolare di Milano's long-term debt and
deposit ratings to B1 from Ba3, with negative outlook, it said
in a statement.
Separately it lowered Banca Carige's long-term issuer and
deposit rating to B2 from Ba2, with ratings on review for
further downgrade.
The agency cited the deterioration in asset quality for both
Popolare Milano and Carige, while bank-specific factors were
putting at risk the lenders' efforts to strengthen their
capital, it said.
Banca Carige's planned 800-million euros capital
strengthening may not be sufficient to reach a level of capital
commensurable with its current standalone rating, Moody's said.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)