CHICAGO Nov 1 Ratings agency Moody's on Tuesday raised its outlook for the North American railroad industry, citing the possibility of rising revenue as freight volumes stabilize.

Moody's said it expected revenue for the railroads to be flat to up 2.5 percent over the next 12 to 18 months as they regain some pricing power following freight declines lead by coal since early 2015. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)