MADRID, Oct 19 (Reuters)- Spain's autonomous regions are likely to deviate from their aggregate deficit target for 2011, Moody's Investor Services said on Wednesday.

"Not all the regions are the same. We do think the regions will deviate from the aggregate (deficit) target for this year," Kathrin Muehlbronner, senior analyst, Sovereign Group Moody's told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Moody's cut Spain's sovereign ratings by two notches on Tuesday, saying high levels of debt in the banking and corporate sectors leave the country vulnerable to funding stress. [ID:nN1E79H1YC]

Worsening growth prospects for the euro zone will also make it more challenging for Spain to reach its ambitious fiscal targets, the ratings agency added. It said it continues to have serious concerns regarding the funding situation of the regional governments and their ability to reduce their budget deficits in line with targets.

Muehlbronner said Moody´s will be closely monitoring Spain's next government's commitment to fiscal consolidation and the measures it implements to achieve this.

Spain will go to the polls on Nov. 20, with the centre-right opposition People's Party looking set to oust the ruling Socialists in a landslide victory.

(Reporting by Judy MacInnes)