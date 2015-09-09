LONDON, Sept 9 Reinsurance prices are likely to
fall next year by up to 10 percent, an analyst at ratings agency
Moody's said on Wednesday, but less severely than in the past
few years as competition in the sector hurt rates.
Cheaper products, such as catastrophe bonds, have provided
an alternative to traditional reinsurance and attracted
yield-hungry institutional investors. Low levels of natural
catastrophes have also cut enthusiasm to buy reinsurance,
industry specialists say.
"Prices will be down, but not as down as in prior years,"
Stanislas Rouyer, associate managing director at Moody's, told a
media briefing.
"It's probably single digit on average."
Prices fell by 10 percent or more in 2015.
Rouyer said prices for the alternative forms of reinsurance
were starting to reach a floor, leading to a slowing in overall
price decreases.
Fitch and Standard & Poor's have also said price falls are
likely to be in single digits, ahead of the industry's annual
meeting in Monte Carlo next week.
Moody's on Wednesday maintained its negative outlook on the
reinsurance sector, citing an oversupply of reinsurance
provision and a fall in demand from insurers, who use
reinsurance to share the burden of hurricanes and other costly
disasters.
Major players in the $600 billion reinsurance market include
Swiss Re and Munich Re.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Louise Heavens)