Oct 26 Moody's Corp reported a higher
quarterly profit and the bond-rating company raised its
full-year profit forecast for the second time in two months.
The company said it expects full-year profit of between
$2.95 and $3.05 per share, up from its previous range of between
$2.76 and $2.86 per share.
Moody's also raised its pro-forma earnings forecast to
between $2.89 and $2.99 per share.
The credit rating and financial research company had raised
its full-year profit forecast last month on stronger growth in
its corporate bond rating and analytics businesses.
Net income attributable to the company rose to $183.9
million, or 81 cents per share, from $130.7 million, or 57 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 30 percent to $688.5 million.