May 3 Credit rating agency Moody's Corp
reported a first-quarter adjusted profit that beat analysts'
estimates, helped by a wave of corporate debt issues.
Net income rose to $188.4 million, or 83 cents per share,
from $173.5 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding the impact of a litigation charge of 14 cents per
share, the company earned 97 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. That beat the average analyst estimate
of 87 cents per share.
Moody's settled two long-running lawsuits last week, that
sought to hold it responsible for misleading investors,
including Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and King County in
Washington state, about the safety of risky debt vehicles on
which it had assigned high ratings.
The lawsuits had accused Moody's Investor Services and S&P,
a unit of McGraw-Hill Cos, of negligent
misrepresentation over their activities regarding the Cheyne and
Rhinebridge structured investment vehicles. S&P also
settled.
Total revenue increased 13 percent to $731.8 million, while
total expenses rose about 20 percent to $451.4 million. Analysts
had expected revenue of $729.1 million.
Revenue at Moody's analytics division, which sells financial
research, data and software for assessing risk, increased 9
percent to $210.6 million, while revenue at its corporate
finance division rose 29 percent to $258.3 million.
Companies that issue bonds pay Moody's to rate their debt,
to help investors determine the likelihood of the bond
defaulting.
The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast,
which excludes the impact of the litigation charge, to $3.49 to
$3.59 per share. Analysts were expecting $3.51 per share.
It had earlier forecast earnings of $3.45 to $3.55 per
share.
Moody's shares, which have risen about 18 percent since the
beginning of the year, closed at $60.55 on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange.