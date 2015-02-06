* Fourth-quarter EPS $1.12 vs est. $0.95
* Revenue from analytics business up 23 pct
* Forecasts 2015 EPS $4.55-$4.65 vs est. $4.57
(Adds analyst comment, updates share movement)
By Neha Dimri
Feb 6 Credit rating agency Moody's Corp
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by
strong growth in its analytics business and higher debt issuance
in the United States.
The company also forecast full-year earnings per share of
$4.55 to $4.65, largely above the average analyst estimate of
$4.57.
Shares of Moody's were up 4.8 percent at $97.78 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
The analytics division, which sells financial research and
data for assessing risk, reported a 23 percent rise in revenue
to $312.4 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
Strong financial service offerings and a jump in corporate
dealmaking boosted Moody's analytics unit, according to
Benchmark Co analyst Edward Atorino.
The rating company has ramped up its financial services
business by buying analytics software provider Lewtan
Technologies in October and U.S. loan origination software maker
WebEquity Solutions in June.
Revenue from the bond ratings business, the company's
largest, rose 7.4 percent to $565.1 million. The business
accounts for about 64 percent of total revenue.
"Bond issuance headed up despite slow start to the fourth
quarter and had a good strong finish and company had growth in
non-rating side," said Atorino.
Bond markets globally have been volatile due to plunging oil
prices and worries about Greece.
However, high-grade corporate debt offerings in the United
States totaled $1.1 trillion in 2014, an increase of 9 percent
from a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Moody's
Investors Services for issuing favorable grades on mortgage
deals in the lead-up to the financial crisis, but the probe
remains at an early stage.
Rival Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, a unit of McGraw
Hill Financial Inc, said earlier this week that it
would pay $1.5 billion to resolve a collection of lawsuits over
its ratings on mortgage securities that soured in the run-up to
the 2008 financial crisis.
Net income attributable to Moody's rose 14 percent to $236.3
million, or $1.12 per share, in the fourth quarter.
The company's revenue rose 13 percent to $877.5 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 95 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Moody's authorized a $1 billion share buyback program and
raised its quarterly dividend by 21 percent to 34 cents in
December.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)