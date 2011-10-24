(Adds details, background)

* Moody's says already a liquidity squeeze in Russia

* Expects subdued econ growth, higher loan losses

MOSCOW, Oct 24 Moody's has downgraded its credit rating outlook for Russia's banking system to negative from stable, on concerns that financial market volatility was weakening the operating environment.

Eugene Tarzimanov, a Moody's Vice President and author of the report, said in a statement that global financial market volatility, reduced access to wholesale funding, continued capital flight and downward pressure on the rouble had already led to a liquidity squeeze in the Russian banking system.

"We expect that this will continue and trigger slower credit growth, leading to reduced credit access for borrowers, as banks increase interest rates and tighten collateral rules," he said.

"This will further lead to subdued economic growth and an increase in banks' loan loss provisions."

Russia's central bank said on Friday it did not see systemic problems with liquidity at the moment, reiterating that it was ready to support the sector if needed.

As a part of the measures, the Finance Ministry has placed almost 1.1 trillion roubles ($35 billion) of budget cash on deposit at banks since August.

The central bank also increased its daily limit for one-day repo operations by 50 billion roubles to 450 billion this week, providing an additional tool to ensure that banks can access short-term liquidity.

Moody's expects the government will continue to support banks but said there was no certainty that liquidity will be made available to midsize and small private-sector banks, if needed.

Apart from state support, Russian banks are rushing abroad for money, raising funds via loans and Eurobonds to finance their own or their clients' needs. Heavyweights such as VTB and mid-sized lenders like Nomos NMOSq.L and Promsvyazbank have already tapped the debt markets in recent weeks.

Moody's said on Monday that it expected the capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of the system to remain at "a comfortable level" under its central scenario, despite higher provisions and revaluation of securities.

"We expect that loan-loss provisions will increase to about 12 percent of gross loans by year-end 2012, (up) from 9.6 percent at mid-2011," the rating agency said.

"Coupled with a 16 percent downward mark-to-market revaluation for securities, this would reduce the system capital adequacy ratio to around 14 percent at year-end 2012, a still comfortable level, compared with 16.7 percent at mid-2011".

Central bank deputy chairman Alexey Simanovsky said on Friday that the regulator saw no grounds to use the heavy measures of 2008-09 to support the sector now, such as resuming collateral-free lending to banks and easing minimum reserve requirements. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Megan Davies)