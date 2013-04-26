BRIEF-Hydrogenics reports Q4 loss per share $0.20
* Hydrogenics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
April 26 Settlements have been reached in two long-running lawsuits seeking to hold Moody's Investors Service and Standard & Poor's responsible for misleading investors about the safety of risky debt vehicles that they rated.
The lawsuits had accused Moody's and S&P of negligent misrepresentation over their activities regarding the Cheyne and Rhinebridge structured investment vehicles.
An S&P spokesman confirmed on Friday that the cases have settled. Moody's and Morgan Stanley, which marketed both SIVs and helped structure the Rhinebridge SIV, have also settled, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.
Moody's and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
* Hydrogenics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sucampo reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Liberty Tax Service announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results