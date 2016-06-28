UPDATE 1-Glencore sticks with 2017 production targets
LONDON, Feb 2 Glencore stuck with its target for broadly higher output in 2017 on Thursday after reporting falls in copper and zinc which led overall production lower last year.
(Adds outlook change for eight insurance groups)
June 28 Moody's Investors Service cut its outlook on the UK banking system to 'negative' from 'stable' on Tuesday, and also lowered its outlook on some UK insurers and banks, citing the negative impact of the UK's vote to leave the European Union.
"We expect lower economic growth and heightened uncertainty over the UK's future trade relationship with the EU to lead to reduced demand for credit, higher credit losses and more volatile wholesale funding conditions for UK financial institutions," Moody's said. (bit.ly/291OP3N)
The ratings agency cut its outlook on some UK life insurers stating that the period of uncertainty following the Brexit will cause market volatility, weighing on insurers' capitalisation.
Aviva plc, Standard Life plc, Prudential UK and Legal & General Group plc were among the insurers downgraded.
Moody's also cut the outlooks on the ratings of 12 UK banks and building societies, citing expectations of reduced profitability after the referendum vote. (bit.ly/2911JCv)
Barclays Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and Santander UK Plc were among the banks Moody's downgraded. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
LONDON, Feb 2 Glencore stuck with its target for broadly higher output in 2017 on Thursday after reporting falls in copper and zinc which led overall production lower last year.
DUBAI, Feb 2 Gulf stock markets mostly edged down in early trade on Thursday in the absence of fresh news to prompt buying, with much activity in Saudi Arabia and Dubai focusing on second-tier stocks rather than blue chips.
* Greece's Energean said on Thursday it signed a deal with oil and gas firm TechnipFMC to help develop Israeli offshore gas fields Karish and Tanin.