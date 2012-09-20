NEW YORK, Sept 20 The prospect that the U.S. government may reduce subsidies paid to issuers of Build America Bonds is a credit negative for the municipal bond sector, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.

A document released by the White House last week spelling out possible spending cuts under the so-called fiscal cliff at the end of 2012 showed that the U.S. Treasury could reduce payments for the 35 percent federal rebate on interest costs to BAB issuers by 7.6 percent next year. About $181 billion of the taxable debt was issued in 2009 and 2010.

"Cutting the subsidy effectively reduces revenue for BABs issuers and other similar subsidy programs," Moody's said in its weekly credit outlook.