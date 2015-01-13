(Adds oil, Venezuela bond prices, additional Moody's comments)
Jan 13 Moody's Investors Service cut its rating
on Venezuela by two notches to the agency's third lowest on
Tuesday, citing a high risk of the country defaulting on its
debt due to lower oil prices.
Moody's cut the rating to Caa3 from Caa1 while raising its
outlook to "stable" from "negative" on the view that even if the
oil prices drop further, the losses to bondholders would be
consistent with the current Caa3 rating.
"The dramatic oil price drop, which we expect will be
sustained, will negatively affect the balance of payments and
will more than outweigh the potential benefits of future foreign
investment inflows," Moody's said.
Moody's said bondholder losses, which are likely to exceed
50 percent on the sovereign's external debt instruments, are
also one of the key reasons for the downgrade.
The rating agency also forecast that Venezuela's estimated
current account surplus of more than 2 percent of gross domestic
product in 2014 would likely shift to a deficit of about 2
percent of GDP in 2015.
Yields on Venezuela's global bonds, which move inversely to
prices, rose on Tuesday. The yield on Venezuela's benchmark
sovereign bond due 2027 was last near a one-month
high at 25.98 percent. Its bid price was down almost two cents
at 38.449 cents on the dollar.
Crude oil prices hit their lowest in almost six years on
Tuesday as a big OPEC producer stood by the group's decision not
to cut output to tackle a supply glut. On Monday Goldman Sachs
slashed its oil forecasts.
Brent slid 3.4 percent on Tuesday while U.S. crude
futures eased from an early decline.
Venezuela, an OPEC member whose economy relies heavily on
oil exports, has the world's largest proven oil reserves
totaling more than 298 billion barrels, or nearly 18 percent of
global reserves, according to BP.
A diplomatic push by Venezuela and Iran for an OPEC oil
output cut has failed to soften the refusal of the group's Gulf
members to do so for now, delegates said on Monday.
