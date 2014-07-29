MOVES-OppenheimerFunds makes new appointment to Beta Solutions
March 20 Asset manager OppenheimerFunds named David Mazza as head of its Beta Solutions Investment Marketing and ETF Specialists businesses.
July 29 Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday upgraded its rating on Vietnam's senior unsecured bonds to B1 from B2, citing macroeconomic stability and a strengthening in the balance of payments and external payments position of the country.
"The stable outlook for the B1 rating reflects the expectation of continued macroeconomic stability, which, in turn, would further support the restructuring of the banking system and augment the country's external payments position," the ratings agency said. (bit.ly/1lQFg6c) (Reporting by Arnab Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Intend to use net proceeds from offering for general partnership purposes
* Chrysalis Ventures II, L.P. reports 21.7 percent stake in Connecture Inc as of March 10, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mIWQQI) Further company coverage: