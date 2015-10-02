(Corrects to remove extraneous words in paragraph 3)
WELLINGTON Oct 2 Silicon Valley's Moon Express
Inc said it has signed up Lockheed Martin-backed Rocket
Lab to launch its robotic spacecraft as it seeks to become the
first private venture to reach the moon.
The deal increases its chances of winning a $30 million
Google Inc prize for the first privately funded lunar
landing. Moon Express was awarded $1 million by Google this year
as the only team shooting for the moon to flight test a
prototype of its lander.
Under the launch services contract, Rocket Lab, which was
founded in New Zealand but is now headquartered in Los Angeles,
will use its Electron rocket system to launch three missions of
Moon Express' MX-1 lunar lander spacecraft, starting in 2017.
The launches will take place either from New Zealand, where
Rocket Lab is building a South Island launch site, or from an
American range.
Rocket Lab uses battery-powered rocket engines that are
cheaper than traditional engines and are quickly created using
3D printers.
Private companies, including Elon Musk's Space X and Richard
Branson's Virgin Galactic, are increasingly entering the space
business following cuts to funding by U.S. space agency NASA.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Jane Wardell and
Edwina Gibbs)