(Carlos S. Moreno, PhD is an Associate Professor of Pathology
and Laboratory Medicine and Biomedical Informatics at Emory
University. The opinions expressed are his own.)
By Carlos Moreno
April 1 In a March 27 article in the New England
Journal of Medicine, a team led by physicians at Massachusetts
General Hospital revealed that a new cancer drug from Novartis
has shown exciting clinical results in a small trial of lung
cancer patients. While additional trials are necessary before
the drug can obtain approval from the Food and Drug
Administration, this type of success story demonstrates why
research to develop new cancer therapies is critically
important.
Researchers in academia, biotech and pharmaceutical
companies are making remarkable discoveries to help identify new
drugs and drug targets for cancer patients. Many new compounds
are under investigation - including those that inhibit the
growth of cancer cells, block the blood supply to tumors and
prevent tumors from evading the immune system.
Even as scientists seek to bring new cancer treatments to
market, however, drug patent issues are holding back some
researchers. A major hurdle is in combination drug trials that
test two or more therapies at once. Pharmaceutical companies
often shy away from trials that have great potential, because
the drugs may not generate profits if they are used together
with a generic drug or a drug patented by a different company.
Recently, there have been major advances in our
understanding of how cancer progresses. As scientists have
sequenced thousands of cancer genomes, patterns are starting to
emerge. One clear insight we have gained is the likelihood that
no single drug will be able to defeat cancer. The reason most
cancers become drug resistant and come back is because their DNA
mutates quickly. Cancer cells that are not killed by the drugs
survive, continue to grow and replace the cells that have been
wiped out.
So how can we beat the evolution of cancer cells? Most
cancer researchers believe that the way to do it is to use the
same approach that holds HIV in check for AIDS patients: with
combinations of drugs. These drug cocktails, if used
appropriately, may someday control many cancers because the
cells resistant to one drug will be sensitive to another.
The great challenge is figuring out which drug combinations
are likely to work the best. But when it comes time for clinical
trials that are necessary to bring drug combinations to market,
there are two major hurdles.
The first hurdle occurs when two drugs have been patented by
two different pharmaceutical companies. When this is the case,
quite often neither company wants to fund the trial. This
reluctance is because only 8 percent of new drugs obtain FDA
approval, clinical trials can take many years to complete, and
there can be legal conflicts regarding ownership and publication
of results - resulting in the fear of litigation from the other
company. There can also be squabbles over how to divide expenses
and profits, with one or both parties looking for a bigger cut
of the potential financial gains, and both putting profits
before patients.
The second obstacle can arise when there is no patent
protection, and thus no financial incentive to test the cocktail
and market it if it works. There is only a financial incentive
to move forward if all patents are active and held by a single
company, and with drug combinations, this is often not the case.
For example, a 2013 study showed that patients who take a
generic diabetes drug called metformin have a much lower risk of
dying from prostate cancer. However, since the patent for
metformin expired in 2003, no drug company has been interested
in funding studies of combination therapies that include
metformin because there will not be a new, patented drug at the
end of the study.
Currently, there are at least 38 clinical trials testing
metformin in therapeutic combination studies, but not a single
one of them is sponsored by a drug company. Instead, cancer
centers, hospitals and universities are searching for support
from the government and foundations to finance the trials on
their own.
Meanwhile, drug companies are looking for ways to modify
metformin, so that they can patent those versions and test them.
Those modified versions may or may not perform better than
metformin, or have fewer side effects. But they will definitely
be more expensive for patients. Development and testing of these
drugs will also take considerable time and money.
Of course, patents and intellectual property are essential
to the process of bringing new treatments and drugs to patients.
My point is not that we should eliminate financial incentives.
Those incentives are necessary to pay for the huge cost of
ensuring that drugs are both safe and effective for patients,
and to fund the research behind new discoveries that will
someday defeat cancer.
While pharmaceutical companies have a legal responsibility
to their shareholders, they also have a moral responsibility to
do their best to help patients' lives - even if it may not be
the most profitable course of action. The mission statements of
drug companies usually have two goals: the second focuses on
growing their business, but invariably the first goal is
something like "to help peoplelive longer," "to care and cure"
or "to save and improve lives."
Cancer patients do not have the luxury of waiting until
legal battles can be settled, or derivatives of existing drugs
can be patented. Cancer drug combination trials should go
forward without delay, and drug companies should be in the
forefront of making that happen. Doing so will not only save
lives, but also generate the good will and favorable publicity
that could improve the pharmaceutical industry's poor public
image.
It is time for drug companies to put helping patients first.
