European shares end flat as commodity stocks rise but autos fall
* Auto index ends at lowest close in 8 weeks (Adds details, closing prices)
Jan 30 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc said on Friday it had appointed Pete Raby as chief executive, effective Aug. 1.
Raby is presently president of Cobham Plc's communications and connectivity sector, Morgan Advanced Materials said.
The maker of insulation products, which last month spurred a takeover offer from ceramic mould maker Vesuvius Plc, said in late September that its Chief Executive Mark Robertshaw would step down.
Kevin Dangerfield will remain as interim CEO until Raby assumes office. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Auto index ends at lowest close in 8 weeks (Adds details, closing prices)
RIYADH, April 5 Prime Minister Theresa May and the chief of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) pitched investments in Britain to the head of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday during a two-day visit to Riyadh.
* LME/ShFE arbitrage: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Updates with closing prices)