July 23 British manufacturer Morgan Advanced
Materials Plc reported a 5 percent rise in pretax
profit as a restructuring of its businesses helped it improve
margins amid tough market conditions.
The company, which makes carbon and ceramic based
high-temperature insulation products used in medical
instruments, aerospace, power generation and fire protection
systems, said revenue fell 8 percent to 448.4 million pounds
($765.3 million).
The FTSE-250 company said it would pay an interim dividend
of 3.9 pence per share compared with 3.8 pence last year.
($1 = 0.5859 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Aashika Jain and Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore;
Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)