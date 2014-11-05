Nov 5 Morgan Sindall Group Plc :

* Contract wins

* Secures position on 300 mln stg redevelopment framework for BAE Systems and 250 mln stg project alliance for Network Rail

* Will tender alongside two other contractors to deliver a major 300 mln stg eight-year redevelopment programme for BAE Systems, which will transform its submarine building capabilities

* Programme will include a mix of new build projects and refurbishment of existing facilities in what is most significant redevelopment of barrow-in-furness site since 1980s

* In addition, co has secured a 113 mln stg position on 250 mln stg Edinburgh-Glasgow improvement project (egip) alliance for network rail

* Alliance agreement between Network Rail and Morgan Sindall allows all parties to share in end-of-contract losses or profits

* Alliance agreement between Network Rail and Morgan Sindall allows all parties to share in end-of-contract losses or profits

* This two-year project will deliver a critical rail infrastructure upgrade between Scotland's two principal cities, Edinburgh and Glasgow