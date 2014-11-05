Nov 5 Morgan Sindall Group Plc :
* Contract wins
* Secures position on 300 mln stg redevelopment framework
for BAE Systems and 250 mln stg project alliance for Network
Rail
* Will tender alongside two other contractors to deliver a
major 300 mln stg eight-year redevelopment programme for BAE
Systems, which will transform its submarine building
capabilities
* Programme will include a mix of new build projects and
refurbishment of existing facilities in what is most significant
redevelopment of barrow-in-furness site since 1980s
* In addition, co has secured a 113 mln stg position on 250
mln stg Edinburgh-Glasgow improvement project (egip) alliance
for network rail
* Alliance agreement between Network Rail and Morgan Sindall
allows all parties to share in end-of-contract losses or profits
* This two-year project will deliver a critical rail
infrastructure upgrade between Scotland's two principal cities,
Edinburgh and Glasgow
