British construction company Morgan Sindall hikes full-year forecast

July 19 (Reuters) - British construction company Morgan Sindall expects full-year results to be significantly ahead of its expectations, it said on Wednesday, citing a strong performance by its office installation and refurbishment business.

The company said improving profit margins at its construction and infrastructure business would mean pretax profit would jump 45 percent to around 23.5 million pounds ($30.64 million) for the six months to June 30.

Morgan Sindall, which employs around 6,000 employees and operates in the public, regulated and private sectors, will announce half-year results on Aug. 8. ($1 = 0.7670 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)