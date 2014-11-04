NEW YORK Nov 4 Morgan Stanley said on
Tuesday that it is responding to potential legal claims from
government entities, including the U.S. Department of Justice
and several state attorneys general over mortgage securities.
The Wall Street bank said some matters with government
entities, which are part of the RMBS Working Group of the
Financial Fraud Enforcement Task Force, are in "advanced
stages." The matters include investigations related to its due
diligence on loans it purchased for securitization, its
communications with ratings agencies, its disclosures to
investors and its handling of servicing and foreclosure-related
issues.
Morgan Stanley made the disclosure in its quarterly 10-Q
filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
