NEW YORK, Sept 21 A former Morgan Stanley
financial adviser who was fired in connection with a major
breach of client information pleaded guilty on Monday to
obtaining confidential records from a bank computer.
Galen Marsh, who worked in Morgan Stanley's private wealth
management division, entered the plea in federal court in
Manhattan. The plea came nine months after the bank announced it
had fired him in connection with a data breach that resulted in
account information for hundreds of clients getting published
online.
