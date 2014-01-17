NEW YORK, Jan 17 (Reuters) -
* Morgan Stanley CEO: legal charges in 4Q are
'significant progress' toward resolution of matters
* Morgan Stanley FICC businesses have returns on equity
above cost of capital except for rates-CEO
* Morgan Stanley has changed rates trading management and
business focus to boost returns-CEO
* Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman, CFO Ruth Porat speaking
on conference call with analysts
* Morgan Stanley pro forma Tier 1 common ratio under Basel
III was 10.5 percent at Dec. 31-CFO
* Morgan Stanley pro forma Tier 1 common ratio under Basel
III hurt by 50 basis points due to legal costs-CFO
* Morgan Stanley pro forma supplementary leverage ratio
expected to be approximately 4.2 percent-CFO
* Morgan Stanley still expects to exceed required 5 percent
supplemental leverage ratio in 2015-CFO
* Morgan Stanley capital ratio targets assume returning more
capital to shareholders-CFO
* Morgan Stanley fourth-quarter commodities revenues were
"meaningfully lower"-CFO
* Morgan Stanley FICC trading helped by credit, foreign
exchange, securitized but hurt by rates-CFO
* Morgan Stanley's profit before taxes in physical
commodities business being sold to Rosneft is breakeven-CFO
* Morgan Stanley is focused on returns in FICC trading
rather than revenue size-CFO
* Morgan Stanley wealth management's plan to increase
lending is most important driver of returns-CFO
* Morgan Stanley is deferring less compensation in
institutional securities-CFO
* Morgan Stanley management thinks it is the right time to
boost buybacks and begin to raise dividend-CFO
* Morgan Stanley sales of physical commodities businesses
will help returns-CFO
* Morgan Stanley's foreign exchange business now produces
returns in line with cost of capital-CFO
* Morgan Stanley commodities business being sold to Rosneft
is $4 billion worth of risk-weighted assets-CFO
* Morgan Stanley plans to request "consistent increases" in
capital returns-CFO
* Morgan Stanley's compensation-to-revenue ratios "aren't
going to change a lot"-CEO
* Morgan Stanley wealth management seeing "strong demand"
for mortgages-CFO
