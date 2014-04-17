NEW YORK, April 17 Morgan Stanley chief
executive officer James Gorman and chief financial officer Ruth
Porat said on a Thursday conference call with analysts:
* Morgan Stanley will "add meaningfully" to capital
requests in future years for stress test--CEO Gorman
* Morgan Stanley could have dividend "two or three times"
recently increased level based on earnings, share count--CEO
Gorman
* Morgan Stanley aims to return 100 percent of earnings
through buybacks, dividends over next several years--CEO Gorman
* Morgan Stanley tier 1 common equity ratio under Basel III
would be 11.6 percent at March 31--CFO Porat
* Morgan Stanley's supplementary leverage ratio under recent
Fed proposal would be about 4.2 percent--CFO Porat
* Morgan Stanley expects to reach 5 percent supplemental
leverage ratio requirement in 2015--CFO Porat
* Morgan Stanley's Q1 lending rose with mortgages up 10
percent, securities loans up 9 percent--CFO Porat
* Morgan Stanley's loans were up thanks to increased use of
wealth deposits--CFO Porat
* Morgan Stanley's strength in commodities, corporate
credit, mortgages helped fixed-income trading--CFO Porat
* Morgan Stanley fixed-income revenue up slightly
year-over-year excluding physical oil businesses it plans to
sell--CFO Porat
* Morgan Stanley welcomes improvements to equity market
structure related to high-frequency trading--CFO Porat
* Morgan Stanley rates trading revenue was down
year-over-year, up from fourth quarter--CFO Porat
* Morgan Stanley rates trading business faced lower client
trading activity and "tougher market" like others--CFO Porat
* Morgan Stanley prime brokerage balances are highest since
the financial crisis--CFO Porat
* Morgan Stanley return on tangible common equity was 9.8
percent in first quarter--CFO Porat
* Morgan Stanley is still on track to hit expense ratio
target by end of 2014--CFO Porat
* Morgan Stanley expense ratio in Q1 was 75 percent, below
79 percent year-end goal--CFO Porat
* Morgan Stanley still plans to reach 22 to 25 percent
wealth margin next year with increased lending, cost
controls--CFO Porat
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra)