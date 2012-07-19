NEW YORK, July 19 Morgan Stanley's wealth management business boosted its profit margin in the second quarter, a trend that senior executives expect will continue as expenses fall after the integration of its joint brokerage venture with Citigroup.

Morgan Stanley completed its three-year integration of Citi's Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley's wealth unit on July 8 to form Morgan Stanley Smith Barney as a fully merged unit and technology platform. Morgan Stanley owns a 51 percent stake in the venture.

"We can now finally look forward to the benefits of a fully harmonized business," Chief Executive James Gorman told analysts on a conference call.

Pre-tax profit margin for the unit increased 3 percentage points from last year to 12 percent, edging closer to the company's "mid-teen" target, which it expects to reach by mid-2013. Morgan Stanley originally set a longer-term goal of 20 percent, which wealth management head Greg Fleming scaled back last year.

Gorman pointed to the higher pre-tax profit margins as a sign that the wealth business is faring well as Morgan Stanley plans to acquire from Citigroup another 14 percent stake in the joint venture by September. The acquisition would increase its holding to 65 percent.

Profit in the wealth business rose 66 percent to $306 million, although revenue declined 4 percent to $3.3 billion as a result of less activity among retail investors, whose confidence has been hurt by continued market volatility.

SMALLER BROKER FORCE

Morgan Stanley's brokerage force declined 6 percent in the second quarter from the same period last year to 16,934 advisers. Some veteran advisers jumped ship to rival firms. During the past quarter alone, the unit lost 259 advisers, according to Morgan Stanley's latest count.

Total client assets declined 2 percent during the quarter to $1.7 trillion, as the percentage of brokers with wealthy clients slid.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney had a number of big broker departures during the second quarter, with at least 55 veteran advisers who managed more than $8.6 billion in client assets leaving the firm, Reuters data showed.

Since January, at least 130 veteran advisers who managed more than $15 billion in client assets at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney have left the brokerage.

Many of those defections were driven by increased concerns over higher fees on client accounts, worries about the bank's credit downgrade and anticipation of the technology integration, advisers told Reuters.

Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat said in an earnings call that some attrition was expected during the quarter, but that the rate of departures was low given the environment.

"Human nature is people don't like change," she said, referring to the process of going through the platform integration. "Where we really focus is the retention of our top performers."

Average broker productivity rose 2 percent from last year to an annual revenue of $775,000 per adviser, but was down from the first quarter. (Reporting By Ashley Lau; Editing by Jennifer Merritt, Walden Siew and Phil Berlowitz)