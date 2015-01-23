BRIEF-Teradyne Inc says CEO Mark E. Jagiela's total compensation in 2016 was $5.3 million
* CEO Mark E. Jagiela's total compensation in 2016 was $5.3 million versus $5.3 million in 2015- SEC filing Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Morgan Stanley granted Chief Executive James Gorman about $4.4 million worth of restricted stock as part of his 2014 bonus.
Each restricted stock unit is convertible into one common share, the bank said in a filing on Friday. (bit.ly/1yE203a) (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* CEO Mark E. Jagiela's total compensation in 2016 was $5.3 million versus $5.3 million in 2015- SEC filing Further company coverage:
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, March 30 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate futures were barely changed on Thursday after the central bank said it could accelerate rate cuts, all but confirming market expectations of a 100 basis-point reduction next month. In its quarterly inflation report, the central bank said that slower inflation could allow it to step up the pace of rate cuts and help pull the once-booming economy out of its worst recession ever. Investors wer