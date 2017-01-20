PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 20 Morgan Stanley Chief Executive Officer James Gorman's overall pay rose 7 percent in 2016 to $22.5 million, according to a securities filing.
While rising 7 percent against the previous year, Gorman's total pay for 2016 was flat compared with his compensation in 2014.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Alan Crosby)
Jan 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Jan 25 World stocks hit a 19-month high on Wednesday, lifted by strong Japanese trade data, stellar European company earnings and hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will press ahead with a large fiscal spending package.
* Aussie falls almost 1 percent after disappointing inflation data