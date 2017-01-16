HONG KONG Jan 16 Morgan Stanley has
received China securities regulator's approval to boost its
stake in its Chinese securities venture to the maximum
permissible 49 percent, a person with direct knowledge of the
matter said, making it the first bank to get such a nod.
The confirmation came after the Shanghai office of the China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) posted on its website it
had approved the important terms of the articles of association
of joint venture Morgan Stanley Huaxin Securities Co Ltd.
China allowed foreign banks to boost holdings in securities
joint ventures to a maximum 49 percent in 2012 from the previous
cap of a third. However, foreign investments banks so far have
not raised their stakes.
Morgan Stanley, which earlier along with its Chinese partner
Huaxin Securities agreed to a proposal to raise the U.S. bank's
stake in their joint venture to 49 percent from 33.3 percent,
declined to comment.
