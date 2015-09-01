Sept 1 Morgan Stanley, the world's
largest retail brokerage by its number of advisers, said it
hired two brokers from Citigroup Inc's private banking
unit.
William Goettert and John Entenberg, who managed $1 billion
in client assets and have a combined $5 million in production,
joined Morgan Stanley's Boca Raton, Florida office on Aug. 14,
the bank said on Tuesday.
Morgan Stanley also said it hired Louis Greif from Barclays
Plc's U.S. wealth and investment management unit on
Aug. 3. Greif has $1.25 million in production.
Both Citi and Barclays were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)