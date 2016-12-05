By Olivia Oran
NEW YORK Dec 5 Nancy King, global head of
commodities trading at Morgan Stanley, has spent the last few
years remodeling what used to be one of the most profitable
units on Wall Street, by downsizing and focusing on smaller,
smart trades for customers instead of the big, risky bets it
used to make on its own account.
The shift in strategy, which has cut the size of Morgan
Stanley's commodities business by roughly two thirds, was
largely forced on the bank by post-financial crisis regulations
that banned banks from using their own money on potentially
risky speculation, and increased capital requirements.
The bank is "sticking their toe back into the market," said
Robert Pease, senior counsel at law firm Bracewell and a former
commodity and energy market regulator.
Morgan Stanley's former crown jewel - built up from the
1990s into a swaggering unit specializing in big bets - has been
hemmed in by regulations that have eaten into profits.
Long-dated derivatives pegged to energy prices that once
delivered fat margins now fall under onerous capital
requirements.
The Federal Reserve no longer wants banks transporting
natural gas or stockpiling sheets of aluminum. And the Volcker
Rule, part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act designed to prevent
another crisis, prohibits lenders from proprietary trading,
precluding speculative bets on oil and other volatile
commodities.
As a result, Morgan Stanley sold big chunks of the business
that ran afoul of such rules, losing roughly two-thirds of
commodities staff in the process. Its exposure to physical
commodities has dropped to $179 million, down from $9.7 billion
in 2011.
Before the financial crisis, the business was one of Morgan
Stanley's most lucrative operations, generating annual revenue
of as much as $3 billion with about 400 employees. It now
produces around $1 billion in revenue with 150 employees.
Commodities trading is no longer a unit unto itself. King
and her business now report to Sam Kellie-Smith, who heads
fixed-income trading. Previously, the business answered to the
head of the larger institutional division that included trading
and investment banking.
LEARNING CURVE
King, a 30-year veteran of Morgan Stanley who started in
1986 as an oil trader, was named the sole global head of
commodities in June after global co-head Peter Sherk resigned.
She declined to speak publicly to Reuters about her plans.
With the backing of Kellie-Smith, King is urging staff
across the bank to generate more commodities revenue from
customers - as opposed to making its own bets - according to
people familiar with the strategy.
Earlier this year, the commodities group moved from its
suburban campus in Purchase, New York, to Morgan Stanley's Times
Square headquarters in New York City, some 30 miles (48 km)
south.
Some commodities traders are now seated near fixed-income
staff to improve the flow of information. The metals team sits
near the foreign exchange desk, for example, as the two have an
overlapping client base. That way, salespeople can offer gold
hedges to a client, alongside currencies, to protect against
inflation.
Metals traders can now also use risk management tools and
technology from the fixed income desk to help with pricing, and
make better use of its electronic trading business.
The commodities group is also holding 'teach-ins' with
colleagues in other parts of the firm, such as investment
banking and capital markets, to encourage them to pitch
commodity-related products to clients.
The aim is to win business from existing Morgan Stanley
investor clients who have not typically included commodities in
their portfolios, as well as new corporate clients the bank may
have dismissed earlier as the opportunity was seen as too small.
For example, Morgan Stanley is helping plastics businesses
hedge the raw materials used to produce bottles. It is also
working with industrial companies to hedge exposure to the cost
of polyethylene and polypropylene used in their packaging.
While Morgan Stanley has worked with mining companies in the
past to help them lock in their future gold or ore production at
set prices, it is looking at new ways for these businesses to
think about hedging, such as energy usage.
"It's more small wins and focusing on areas and clients that
in the past haven't been as profitable," said Craig Pirrong, a
finance professor at the University of Houston who specializes
in commodities. "Businesses that didn't look as lucrative for
banks before are looking better now."
BARRIERS TO SUCCESS
However, bankers, traders and industry experts said Morgan
Stanley still has challenges.
First, the bank faces stiff competition in commodities
markets. Not just from rival banks that want to do the same kind
of business, like Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup
Inc, but also from non-bank trading firms such as Mercuria
Energy Group, Vitol SA, Glencore Plc and Trafigura
Group Pte, that do not face the tough regulations lenders do.
Second, if President-elect Donald Trump makes good on his
campaign promise to dismantle the Dodd-Frank Act, and does away
with the Volcker rule, proprietary trading may make a comeback,
which might force Morgan Stanley into another rethink.
In the meantime, if the Federal Reserve becomes more lenient
on capital rules and physical commodities, Morgan Stanley may
also be at a disadvantage for cutting back on businesses that
its chief rival, Goldman, has kept.
"If in fact the clock can be turned back, there may be some
aspects of what Morgan Stanley used to do that they might want
to explore, but cultures have changed," said Guy Moszkowski, a
banking analyst with Autonomous Research. "It's very hard to
rebuild."
Morgan Stanley had planned to make a big push into inventory
financing, where it would lend to buyers of natural resources,
using physical inventory as collateral, people familiar with the
strategy told Reuters.
But that plan is no longer a priority, the people said,
after the Federal Reserve's September move to propose new
requirements for banks to hold billions of dollars of extra
capital in their commodities business, which would depress
returns in inventory financing and other businesses.
Bruce Bullock, director of the Maguire Energy Institute at
Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business, said
Morgan Stanley can still make its reduced and redesigned
commodities unit work.
"The bank's job is to know their clients backwards and
forwards and to manage their risks better than the average
trading house," he said. "If banks can maintain this deep view
of the business, they'll win."
