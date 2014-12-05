NEW YORK Dec 5 Morgan Stanley said on
Friday that it will pay more of its bonuses to employees
upfront, and defer less, saying that now that the bank is on
better financial footing, it can move its pay practices more in
line with competitors.
The step will result in its fourth-quarter compensation
increasing by roughly $1.2 billion.
The bank said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange commission that only around 50 percent of the bonuses
Morgan Stanley employees are due in 2015 for their performance
in 2014 would be deferred on average, down from an average of
around 80 percent previously.
"Now that our business strategy is in place and the Firm's
performance has stabilized, it is time to bring our deferral
policy to an appropriate long-term level, in line with the rest
of the industry," Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman
said in a memo to employees that was reviewed by Reuters. Its
contents were confirmed by a Morgan Stanley spokesman.
Morgan Stanley also said in the filing that the board's
compensation committee approved a proposal that allowed
outstanding cash bonuses that had been deferred to vest as of
Dec 1.
The bank said that the board's decisions did not have an
effect on individual pay levels, which will be determined by
performance.
