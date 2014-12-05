(Adds details of Morgan Stanley's financial performance)
NEW YORK Dec 5 Morgan Stanley said on
Friday it will pay more of its bonuses to employees upfront and
defer less, because the bank is on a better financial footing
and can move its pay practices more in line with those of
competitors.
The step will increase its fourth-quarter compensation by
roughly $1.2 billion.
The bank said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange commission that only around 50 percent of the bonuses
Morgan Stanley employees are due in 2015 for their performance
in 2014 would be deferred on average, down from about 80 percent
previously.
"Now that our business strategy is in place and the firm's
performance has stabilized, it is time to bring our deferral
policy to an appropriate long-term level, in line with the rest
of the industry," Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman
said in a memo to employees that was reviewed by Reuters. Its
contents were confirmed by a Morgan Stanley spokesman.
Morgan Stanley also said in the filing that the board's
compensation committee approved a proposal that allowed
outstanding cash bonuses that had been deferred to vest as of
Dec 1.
After coming close to failure during the financial crisis,
Morgan Stanley has rebounded. The bank earned $4.9 billion in
the first nine months of 2014, compared with a loss of $599
million in the same period of 2012.
"The period of fragility Morgan Stanley faced from 2008 to
2012 has, thankfully, ended," Gorman said in the memo.
(Reporting by Peter Rudegeair; Editing by Bernard Orr and Steve
Orlofsky)