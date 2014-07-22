By Lauren Tara LaCapra
| NEW YORK, July 22
NEW YORK, July 22 Susan Smith Ellis has left
Morgan Stanley nine months after becoming the chief
marketing officer of the Wall Street bank, a spokeswoman
confirmed on Tuesday.
Ellis was responsible for firm-wide marketing, including
global events and client functions. She joined Morgan Stanley as
part of its transition from an investment bank for mainly
institutional clients to one involving thousands of retail
investors following its Smith Barney acquisition.
Ellis could not be reached for comment. The reason for her
departure was not immediately clear.
Before joining Morgan Stanley in October, Ellis was CEO of
(RED), a project co-founded by U2 lead singer Bono to help fight
AIDS in Africa. In that role, she developed partnerships with
major consumer brands such as Coca-Cola, Apple Inc and Starbucks
Corp.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra. Editing by Andre Grenon)