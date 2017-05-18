May 18 Euroloan Group Plc hired Morgan Stanley's
James Hickson as group president, the Helsinki-based
financial technology company said on Thursday.
Hickson, who worked at Morgan Stanley for 15 years, led
efforts to help commercialize the bank's internal technology
through mergers and acquisitions, venture capital and selling
intellectual property.
He is the latest technology executive to leave Wall Street
for a newer fintech company. Blockchain startup Chain said in
April that it had hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive
Tom Jessop as its president.
Founded in 2007, Euroloan offers unsecured consumer loans
and revolving consumer credit lines. It also has an arrangement
in Finland that lets consumers to pay-by-invoice across the
Verifone Systems Inc network, meaning shoppers can
receive goods first and then pay later.
Euroloan said in early May that it had doubled the size of
its structured financing facility from investor Fortress
Investment Group LLC to 120 million euros ($133.7
million).
While at Morgan Stanley, Hickson helped the bank set up its
Saudi Arabian investment banking business and expand its Hungary
office.
Most recently, he worked with fintech startups to discuss
ways that Morgan Stanley could help them grow, such as offering
lines of credit to consumer finance companies.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)