By Olivia Oran
Jan 14 Morgan Stanley named a new head
for its fixed-income trading unit as it seeks to turn around the
struggling business.
Sam Kellie-Smith, who previously ran equity trading, will
replace global fixed-income co-heads Robert Rooney and Michael
Heaney and will also take on responsibility for the commodities
division, according to a memo on Thursday from the New
York-based bank.
The changes come as Morgan Stanley reshapes its bond trading
unit. The bank said late last year it is cutting 25 percent of
its fixed income jobs as increased regulation has made trading
bonds less profitable.
Ted Pick, who previously ran the bank's equities trading
unit, was tasked by Gorman last year to oversee its entire
trading business. Under Pick and recently promoted president
Colm Kelleher, the bank is moving key equities executives to
fixed income as it tries to facilitate better coordination
between the two desks.
Kellie-Smith joined Morgan Stanley in 1997 and has since run
equities derivatives trading in London and Asia equity trading
in Hong Kong. He has served as the global head of equity trading
for the last seven years.
Rooney will become chief executive of Morgan Stanley
International and head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa. A
25 year veteran of Morgan Stanley's fixed income and capital
markets departments, Rooney takes on a role that Kelleher left
vacant following his promotion last week.
Heaney will retire from Morgan Stanley after working there
for 30 years and being tapped as global co-head of fixed income
in 2013. He joined as an associate in credit research in 1986
and has worked in both New York and London in a variety of roles
including heading credit sales and trading globally.
Matt Berke, who has served under Pick as the chief operating
officer for equities, was also named the global chief operating
officer of sales and trading.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Chris Reese
and David Gregorio)