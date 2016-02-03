Feb 3 Morgan Stanley has made a number of
management changes within its fixed income division after
promoting Sam Kellie-Smith to run the division in January.
Steve Zamsky, who previously headed credit at the Wall
Street firm, will become the chief operating officer of fixed
income globally, according to an internal memo reviewed by
Reuters on Wednesday. Zamsky replaces Steve D'Antonio who is
retiring from Morgan Stanley.
A Morgan Stanley spokesman confirmed the contents of the
memo.
Jakob Horder, who was global co-head of rates, will head
European fixed income and commodities.
Jay Hallik, who previously headed securitized products, will
also take on coverage of credit and munis.
Senad Prusac will take on a new role as global head of macro
trading, adding rates to his responsibility. He had served as
head of foreign exchange and emerging markets.
Mitch Nadel will run macro trading in the Americas,
comprising both rates and foreign exchange. He was previously
co-head of rates trading.
The changes come as Morgan Stanley reshapes its bond trading
unit. The bank said late last year it was cutting 25 percent of
its fixed income jobs because increased regulation had made
trading bonds less profitable for Wall Street firms.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)