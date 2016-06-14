June 14 Morgan Stanley is targeting
quarterly revenue of around $1 billion for its fixed income,
currencies and commodities trading unit, Chief Executive James
Gorman said on Tuesday.
The Wall Street bank is seeing revenues grow in its bond
trading business even with reduced headcount, Gorman said,
speaking at the bank's U.S. Financials Conference in New York.
Last year, Morgan Stanley cut 25 percent of its fixed income
trading jobs. Wall Street firms broadly are struggling with
weakness in their fixed income units as regulations have made
trading less profitable.
