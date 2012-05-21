May 21 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the largest U.S. brokerage by client assets, expanded its adviser base in New York with veteran hires from UBS and Credit Suisse .

Advisers Richard Jenkin and Thomas Ferrante moved to Morgan Stanley Smith Barney on Friday from UBS Wealth Management Americas, the U.S. brokerage unit of the Swiss bank. The advisers, who joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Jericho office, now report to complex manager Jeffrey Reiss.

Jenkin and Ferrante managed $210 million in client assets at UBS and generated $1.3 million in revenue last year.

Also on the move, adviser Patricia Glass joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Midtown Manhattan complex from Credit Suisse. Glass, a more than 15-year industry veteran, generated upwards of $1.6 million in revenue last year. She reports to branch manager David Turetzky.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney formed after the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth unit and Citigroup Inc's Smith Barney in 2009. The brokerage had 17,193 advisers managing $1.7 trillion in client assets at the end of March.

Since the start of the year, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney has added individual advisers and teams that managed in total more than $8.7 billion in client assets at their old firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters. Those recruits came from rival firms including Bank of America's Merrill Lynch, Wells Fargo Advisors and UBS. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York)