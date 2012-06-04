June 4 Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, the largest U.S. brokerage by client assets, expanded its broker force in New York with two veteran adviser hires from Wells Fargo & Company.

Advisers William Schick and Paul Derrick, who generated a combined $1.5 million in annual revenue, joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney on Friday after nearly a decade at Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage unit of the San Francisco-based bank.

The advisers joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney's Syracuse office, where they now report to complex manager Dean Wallace.

Both Schick, a three-decade industry veteran, and Derrick, a two-decade industry veteran, had also previously in their careers worked at Wall Street brokerage Merrill Lynch.

The advisers are among the latest additions for Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, which added at least 71 experienced advisers managing nearly $9 billion in client assets since the start of the year, based on moves tracked by Reuters.

The firm was formed after the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth unit and Citigroup's Smith Barney in 2009. Morgan Stanley, which currently owns a 51 percent stake in the joint venture, said last week it would buy another 14 percent of the brokerage.

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney had 17,193 advisers managing $1.7 trillion in client assets at the end of March, making it the largest U.S. brokerage by client assets, followed by Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Advisors. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; editing by Matthew Lewis)